Nearly 400 uncounted ballots found in Wisconsin recount

Recount observers check ballots during a Milwaukee hand recount of Presidential votes at the...
Recount observers check ballots during a Milwaukee hand recount of Presidential votes at the Wisconsin Center, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Milwaukee, Wis. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Nearly 400 absentee ballots cast in Milwaukee that weren’t opened on Election Day have been discovered as part of a recount and the city’s top elections official attributes the mistake to human error.

Democrat Joe Biden won Wisconsin by 20,600 votes and President Donald Trump paid for a recount in just Milwaukee and Dane counties - the counties with the most votes for Biden.

The 386 uncounted ballots were found Tuesday on the fourth day of the recount.

As of Tuesday morning, recounted ballots not including the newly discovered ones showed a net gain of only 57 votes for Trump.

