Advertisement

No charges filed in Milwaukee veterans hospital shooting

(AP images)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs says federal police who shot a 35-year-old man near the entrance to a Milwaukee veterans hospital in July will not be charged in the death.

Joseph Denton Jr. was shot in the torso and foot by VA hospital police after he showed up outside the facility pointing a loaded shotgun at an employee and others and refusing repeated orders to put down his gun.

Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm said officers used an “appropriate level of force in return to stop Denton.”

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dane Co. bans indoor gatherings, caps outdoor ones at 10 people
In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, medical staff attending to patients with COVID-19 wear...
Thousands of UW Health faculty, staff issue open letter to Wisconsin “family”
Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment
Governor Evers showed his support for Joe Biden with a virtual campaign event for La Crosse...
Gov. Evers to declare new state of emergency, reissue mask mandate
Police and FBI agents investigate a shooting at the Mayfair Mall, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in...
Police: 15-year old arrested in connection to Wauwatosa mall shooting

Latest News

West Bend city official dies in weekend hunting accident
Nursing assistant holding hand of elderly man.
Wisconsin nursing homes see spike in COVID-19-related deaths
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of southern Wisconsin until noon today.
Wintery Weather Returns to Wisconsin
D'Mitrik Trice throws up three fingers in celebration after a make from deep during the...
Badger’s men’s basketball eager to face new competition