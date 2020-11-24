Over 100 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Wisconsin in past day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A two-day lull during which only six COVID-19 related deaths were recorded across Wisconsin shattered abruptly Tuesday as the state reported more than 100 deaths on a single day for the first time ever.

The Dept. of Health Services daily tracker showed 104 new deaths were recorded across Wisconsin over the past day, a surge that brought another unwelcome milestone: November’s 1,000th death.

With nearly a week to go, DHS has reported more than 1,000 deaths. In no other month has that figure crossed into four digits. In all, state numbers show 3,115 people have died from complications related to coronavirus since the pandemic began.

Tuesday’s record high also turned around the seven-day rolling average for deaths in day. After slipping from last week’s high, the average ticked up and currently sits at 53 deaths per day over the past week.

While new deaths jumped to never-before-seen levels, new cases remained slightly lower than previous weeks. DHS’ latest report found 6,202 new positive tests. While that would have been a record three weeks ago, it is more than 800 fewer cases than either of the past two Tuesdays.

That decline off the peaks of the past couple weeks has allowed the seven-day rolling-average to continue to fall as well. After dropping below 6,000 cases per day, that measure, which is designed to flatten out some of the wild day-to-day swings, slipped even further.

At 5,732 cases per day over the past week, that figure is nearly 700 cases per day fewer, on average, than the time last week.

As it stands, DHS has reported 363,973 people in Wisconsin have tested positive for the virus since that pandemic began. Of those, nearly 76,000 of them remain active cases.

DHS figures also showed another 279 COVID-19 patients were admitted into hospitals across state over the past day. According to the agency’s hospital tracker, approximately 2,000 people remain hospitalized because of the virus.

Between them and patients who have been admitted for other reasons, DHS reports 85 percent of hospital beds across the state are taken.

