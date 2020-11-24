Advertisement

Rural communities face food insecurity at new heights

mobile pantry
mobile pantry(none)
By Brittney Ermon
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Studies show rural communities are facing food insecurity at new heights because of unique challenges.

It’s become a monthly routine for Tiffany Potter to drive to the Pardeeville mobile pantry to put food on the table.

“Hard times lately. I needed some help,” Potter, Pardeeville resident said.

Potter said the pandemic has only made matters worse.

“My bills. My husband is the only one working right now and he works so hard. I’m not able to help right now so it’s tough,” she said.

She said getting to the food pantry is another form of stress.

“I have the time, but I have to have the gas money,” Potter said.

Officials at Second Harvest Foodbank of southern Wisconsin said in rural areas the lack of public transportation puts a strain on access to resources.

Potter said she goes to a pantry in Portage and Pardeeville once a month because there aren’t many options, compared to places like Dane County where there are nearly 50 pantries to choose from.

Feeding America research shows 87 percent of rural counties in the U.S. have the highest rates of food insecurity.

“There’s a lot of people struggling right now so there’s a good feeling to help in some way,” Shawnee Sterling, food pantry volunteer said.

Volunteers load up cars with meat, produce and a sense of hope.

“I’m so happy that they do have services like these for the people that do need help because if they didn’t, I don’t know where my family would be or how we would eat,” Potter said.

Potter said when she gets back on her feet, her first order of business is to give back.

“As soon as I’m able to give, I will give them tenfold,” she said.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dane Co. bans indoor gatherings, caps outdoor ones at 10 people
Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment
Governor Evers showed his support for Joe Biden with a virtual campaign event for La Crosse...
Gov. Evers to declare new state of emergency, reissue mask mandate
In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, medical staff attending to patients with COVID-19 wear...
Thousands of UW Health faculty, staff issue open letter to Wisconsin “family”
Police and FBI agents investigate a shooting at the Mayfair Mall, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in...
Police: 15-year old arrested in connection to Wauwatosa mall shooting

Latest News

Lawsuit seeks immediate halt to Dane Co. gathering order 2
Lawsuit seeks immediate halt to Dane Co. gathering order 2
Portage High School English teacher Nicole Giessel said this year's holiday break lacks the...
Thanksgiving break lacks same excitement for some teachers, students this year
(Charlie Grant, KCRG)
DNR reminds hunters to use caution while riding ATVs, UTVs
Wisconsin attorney general suing over GOP lame-duck law