Stay vigilant because a COVID-19 vaccine is still months away, PHMDC warns

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The recent positive news in the race for a COVID-19 vaccine is no excuse of someone to let their guard down over the holidays, multiple local health agencies warn.

In a statement Tuesday morning, the agencies urged people to stay vigilant about protecting themselves and those around them from coronavirus, pointing out that most people likely will not be able to get inoculated for months.

“The general public is unlikely to receive vaccines until Spring of 2021 at the earliest,” Public Health Madison & Dane Co. explained. Health officials expect frontline workers will be the first people to receive the vaccine, so they can treat everyone else who is already sick.

“It is imperative that the public continue to follow safety measures, especially as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, to prevent the spread of the virus and avoid further strain on local hospitals,” the agencies said.

The statement also asked people to refer to the CDC and Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services websites for information about the vaccines rather than call their healthcare provider, noting that those providers need to focus on helping those with active symptoms and acute care needs.

As soon as federal regulators determine there is enough of the vaccine to distribute it widely to the public, the local agencies intend to step up to try to make sure everyone knows.

In addition to PHMDC, these other health care agencies endorsed the statement:

Access Community Health Centers

Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin

Public Health Madison & Dane County

SSM Health

Stoughton Health

UnityPoint Health ‒ Meriter

UW Health

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.