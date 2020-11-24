Sun Prairie snow route parking restrictions begin December

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Additional parking restrictions for a number of Sun Prairie streets begin Dec. 1.

Sun Prairie police say every day from Dec 1. through March 31., parking is not allowed on designated snow routes from midnight to 7 a.m. The regulations are enforced whether or not there is snow on the ground. Violators risk a $50 fine.

Police say a snow emergency will be declared when 3 or more inches of snow falls. During the snow emergency, parking on any city street is prohibited until the emergency has been cancelled.

The list of snow routes and other winter parking info can be found here.

