Thanksgiving break lacks same excitement for some teachers, students this year

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - Normally, Thanksgiving break can serve as an opportunity for teachers and students to rest and recharge. This year, the holiday serves more as a break from the normal.

Portage High School English teacher Nicole Giessel said normally, she spends Thanksgiving with family. This year due to the pandemic she won’t be doing that, instead staying home to celebrate. She said she’s heard similar plans from her students.

“They don’t have big Thanksgiving plans from what I’ve heard, so I think that excitement’s not really there either, which is kind of a bummer for them, but they’re being safe,” she said. The lack of excitement is something Giessel is feeling as well.

“I don’t know that anybody’s looking forward to a break the way we normally look forward to a break,” she said.

Giessel said she’ll take the opportunity to get some rest, and also get ahead on schoolwork, because she won’t be spending time traveling to family like she normally would.

“For me, I appreciate those little breaks, I can get caught up on some work,” she said. “I live far away from my family, so that’s a time when I can go see my family, and it is a day away because I have to drive to see them. We’re not doing anything this year either, so it will just be some nice time to chill at home and try to get caught up or get ahead of the game on some schoolwork.”

From what Giessel’s heard from students, she won’t be the only one using the break to get work done.

“If anything actually, I feel like students might be doing some schoolwork over the break,” she said. “I’ve had some kids ask, ‘can I read ahead’ and ‘can I do this because I’m going to have time, I’m not going to be spending time with my family and travelling, can you give me another book.’”

Giessel said she has heard about worries returning from the break.

“I do think there is some concern among students, of, if people are travelling - or staff too - if people are traveling, are they honest when they come back?”

Coming back will also look different for some students. At Portage High School, students who are doing a combination of learning both in person and online are split into two cohorts. The first cohort learns in person at the high school on Mondays and Tuesdays, and virtually from home for the remainder of the week. The second cohort of students learns virtually the first three days of the week, learning in person on Thursdays and Fridays. There are also students who have opted to learn entirely online.

With Thanksgiving on a Thursday, students in the second cohort will be out of the classroom for longer.

“I don’t know that it’s ‘oh, can’t wait until Thanksgiving,’ it’s ‘oh, well now we’re not going to see you for two weeks’ because our Thursday/Friday kids won’t come that week, and it’ll be two weeks until we see them again in person,” she said.

While this year has been anything but normal, Giessel said she’s thankful to be able to teach in person still.

“We’re thankful to be in person as much as we can, thankful we’re this far, and right now there’s not talk of having to go virtual yet, so fingers crossed.”

