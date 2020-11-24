Thanksgiving brings major COVID-19 concern for schools

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - With COVID-19 cases surging across the U.S., and with Thanksgiving just two days away, there’s uncertainty in schools all over the country as kids head home for the holiday. In Janesville, middle and high school students are staying home for more than a month but younger kids will be back in class very soon.

Face-to-face instruction has gone off without a hitch so far at Van Buren elementary school in Janesville.

“Well I am very happy we have remained open,” said Principal Stephanie Pajerski.

But with thanksgiving coming up, Pajerski says she’s anxious for what may come.

“The challenging part is we don’t have control over our students and our families and what they choose to do,” she said. “And of course, during the holidays, that’s what you do. Families get together, they have big social gatherings. And as much as we recommend not to, we just don’t have control over that so definitely more anxiety over what the next several weeks will look like,”

Last week, the Janesville school board decided after the holiday, all schools would switch to virtual instruction until January, except for elementary schools. Elementary school students will continue with in-person instruction.

“Face to face is where we want to be, where the kids want to be, where the families want to be,” said Pajerski. “So, I think everyone is taking this seriously and really understands what is really at stake and that we do want to remain face to face as long as we possibly can,”

Pajerski is openly sharing her own scaled-back Thanksgiving plans with students and staff in the hopes everyone else at Van Buren will follow her lead.

“I think you lead by example, so it will just be my immediate family having dinner together, but we will set up a Zoom link which I’m sure a lot of families are,” said Pajerski.

Pajerski credits her students and staff for following all the safety protocols to keep the doors open. She hopes that continues long after the holidays are gone.

According to the School District of Janesville’s COVID-19 dashboard, as of November 18th, there are 42 positive cases within the district. 29 students currently have the virus and 13 staff members.

