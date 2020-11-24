Advertisement

To wave or not to wave: Not all wild animals want to be friends, National Park Service says

You shouldn’t wave at everything in a national park
The National Park Service says you don't want to wave at a bison.
The National Park Service says you don't want to wave at a bison.(Source: National Park Service)
By Ed Payne
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Never say the National Park Service doesn’t have a sense of humor.

A Facebook post on outdoor social distancing takes it to the next level, especially when it comes to dealing with the creatures you might encounter in one of America’s national parks.

Called “Recreate Responsibly,” the graphic shows the proper spacing you should use between everything from people to bison.

Animal and suggested spacing:

  • People: 6 feet and it’s OK to wave
  • Bear: 300 feet and waving is still OK
  • Moose: 300 feet and a friendly gesture isn’t a problem
  • Bison: Start running, you “shouldn’t have been waving”

Remember to space it out, watch the waving, and recreate responsibly. National parks across the country provide endless...

Posted by National Park Service on Friday, November 20, 2020

The National Park Service post has been shared more than 19,000 times and has over 70,000 likes, smiley faces and loves.

Visitors to the country’s national parks regularly run afoul of their wild creatures by getting too close.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dane Co. bans indoor gatherings, caps outdoor ones at 10 people
In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, medical staff attending to patients with COVID-19 wear...
Thousands of UW Health faculty, staff issue open letter to Wisconsin “family”
Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment
Governor Evers showed his support for Joe Biden with a virtual campaign event for La Crosse...
Gov. Evers to declare new state of emergency, reissue mask mandate
Police and FBI agents investigate a shooting at the Mayfair Mall, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in...
Police: 15-year old arrested in connection to Wauwatosa mall shooting

Latest News

Badger Football against Minnesota Gophers canceled over COVID-19 concerns
Badger Football against Minnesota Gophers canceled over COVID-19 concerns
Romni Pullen arranges flowers
Financial fallout leads to mental health struggles for small business owners
Voter group files lawsuit against the Wisconsin Elections Commission over election results
Voter group files lawsuit against the Wisconsin Elections Commission over election results
Milwaukee County could complete recount as soon as Wednesday
Milwaukee County could complete recount as soon as Wednesday
Madison police confirm one of its officers hurt in deadly Sun Prairie crash
Madison police confirm one of its officers hurt in deadly Sun Prairie crash