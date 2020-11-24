UW women’s opening game postponed

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin’s women’s basketball team will have to wait a little longer to start their season.

UW’s Athletics Dept. announced Tuesday morning that their home opener against Miami (Ohio) has been postponed. Associate Athletic Communications Director Diane Nordstrom explained the game was delayed because of the “protocols related to COVID-19 for the Redhawks.”

The Badgers and Redhawks were slated to play Wednesday. Nordstrom said the teams will look to reschedule the game later this season.

With that game on hold, the Badgers will now begin their season when Western Illinois University comes to town on Sunday. That game is slated to tip off at 2 p.m. and will be live streamed on BTN+.

