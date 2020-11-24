Advertisement

Voter group files lawsuit against the Wisconsin Elections Commission over election results

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A voter group is asking the Wisconsin Supreme Court to take up a case against the Wisconsin Elections Commission to prevent certification of the presidential election results in the state.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday on behalf of the Wisconsin Voters Alliance argues that there was a systematic effort in Wisconsin using money to illegally evade voting laws in order to cast tens of thousands of illegal ballots.

Wisconsin Voters Alliance argues that the money was sourced back to an organization funded by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

According to the petition for original action, the group believes that the Zuckerberg-funded organization, Center for Technology and Civic Life, gave over $6 million to multiple cities in Wisconsin, including Green Bay, Madison and Milwaukee in order to facilitate absentee voting in violation of Wisconsin law.

The petitioners continue, alleging that the 20,608 vote margin includes ineligible and illegal votes.

Wisconsin Voters Alliance is asking the court to take up this case immediately, saying Wisconsin elections officials violated state election laws to nullify a close presidential election.

The WEC has until 4 p.m. on Nov. 27 to respond.

Wisconsin’s election results are scheduled to be certified by Dec. 1.

