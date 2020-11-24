Waunakee High School senior saves distressed owl’s life

WAUNAKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - A high school senior from Waunakee had a wild encounter with a massive owl and he caught it all on camera! 18-year-old Zach Stoffels was bow hunting in early November when he came across the owl flopping in a field.

“I mean the wingspan was probably five feet. It was big. His head was the size of a bowling bowl, it was a big owl,” said Stoffels. “I got up on it and it had the big yellow eyes and its pupils were super-dilated and it was like stressed out and it was shaking and jumping around,”

After a getting a closer look, Zach realized one of the owl’s talons had pierced its upper beak. The talon was stuck. The bird’s foot was firmly stuck in its mouth. Despite the potential danger, Zach decided he needed to help. He took the tip off of one of his arrows and used the shaft of arrow to try to pry the talon out.

“I didn’t want it to sit there and suffer so I was just trying to do everything I could,” said Zach.

Zach also used some rather colorful (some would way “fowl” ) language while he was recording.

“I was nervous, and the adrenaline was pumping, and I just started talking,” Zach said with a laugh.

Zach Stoffels points to where he encountered the struggling owl earlier in November (Tim Elliott)

“I couldn’t believe it,” said Mary Stoffels, Zach’s mom. Mary says Zach is an avid outdoors man who has found solace in the woods during the pandemic.

“This is his life, either on the water or in the woods,” she said. “This is his happy place. During COVID, this was his sanity,”

The fact that he stopped to help animal in need proves to her that Zach has a huge heart.

“It’s making me tear up right now because it is a proud moment to be his parent,” said Mary. “He’s made us both (father Rich) very proud,”

After about 10 minutes struggling with the owl, Zach put down his phone and stopped recording so he could use both hands. He grabbed the owl with one hand and pinned him on the ground. He receive some minor scratches in the process.

He was able to free the owl’s foot and began recording again as the bird flew to the nearest tree branch. As the owl flew away, Zach exclaimed on the video “Look at that, I fixed him!”

Zach then spoke directly to the owl from afar: “Hey, don’t worry about it my G! I got you! Don’t even sweat it, big dog!”

“Minimal damage done to his beak; I don’t know how we did that. That was actually terrifying,” he added. “A pretty incredible experience that I was really happy to be a part of. That’s my G for life,”

