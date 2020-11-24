Advertisement

West Bend city official dies in weekend hunting accident

(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 8:47 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WASHINGTON ISLAND, Wis. (AP) - A city official in West Bend died in a hunting accident after apparently shooting himself during the weekend opener of the gun-deer season.

The Washington Island Police Department says authorities got a report Sunday evening that a hunter had been shot on the north end of the island, in Door County.

Police say it appears 65-year-old Steven Hoogester, of West Bend, shot himself when he was exiting a ground blind. He died at the scene.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is investigating and an autopsy is pending.

