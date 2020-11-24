Wintery Weather Returns to Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Light and moderate snow is expected to continue across the region this morning as a surge of moisture from the south interacts with cooler air over Wisconsin. Later this morning milder air will fill in aloft and the snow will change to rain from south to north.

Total accumulation over the region will be 1 to 2 inches in most spots, but with a delayed transition to rain north of Madison, totals will be a bit higher. Perhaps even reaching the 3 inch mark locally.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of southern Wisconsin until noon today. (wmtv weather)

Rain is expected to continue this afternoon, tonight and into Wednesday and we will see rain totals in the 0.50 to 1.00 inch range by the time it ends.

High pressure will the take over and bring milder temperatures and sunshine for Thanksgiving Day and beyond. High will be in the upper 40s Thursday and mid-40s through the weekend.

