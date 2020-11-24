Advertisement

Wintery Weather Returns to Wisconsin

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until noon
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Light and moderate snow is expected to continue across the region this morning as a surge of moisture from the south interacts with cooler air over Wisconsin. Later this morning milder air will fill in aloft and the snow will change to rain from south to north.

Total accumulation over the region will be 1 to 2 inches in most spots, but with a delayed transition to rain north of Madison, totals will be a bit higher. Perhaps even reaching the 3 inch mark locally.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of southern Wisconsin until noon today.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of southern Wisconsin until noon today.(wmtv weather)

Rain is expected to continue this afternoon, tonight and into Wednesday and we will see rain totals in the 0.50 to 1.00 inch range by the time it ends.

High pressure will the take over and bring milder temperatures and sunshine for Thanksgiving Day and beyond. High will be in the upper 40s Thursday and mid-40s through the weekend.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dane Co. bans indoor gatherings, caps outdoor ones at 10 people
In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, medical staff attending to patients with COVID-19 wear...
Thousands of UW Health faculty, staff issue open letter to Wisconsin “family”
Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment
Governor Evers showed his support for Joe Biden with a virtual campaign event for La Crosse...
Gov. Evers to declare new state of emergency, reissue mask mandate
Police and FBI agents investigate a shooting at the Mayfair Mall, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in...
Police: 15-year old arrested in connection to Wauwatosa mall shooting

Latest News

ALERT DAY - Snowfall Map
FIRST ALERT DAY: Wintry mess Tuesday
ALERT DAY: Wet, heavy snow Tuesday morning | NEW Future Radar | Snowfall Map
These are the forecast snow totals over southern Wisconsin tonight and early Tuesday.
Accumulating Snow Late Tonight and Early Tomorrow
The next weather system to impact southern Wisconsin brings snow & rain on Tuesday.
First Alert Day: Mess of snow & rain for Tuesday