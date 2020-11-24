Wintry mess continues - Snow transitions to rain Tuesday afternoon

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The first round of accumulating snow this fall is wrapping up across southern Wisconsin. As expected, a round of wet, heavy snow had a big impact on the Tuesday morning commute. Here’s a look at snowfall reports across the area as of 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Snowfall Reports - As of 11AM Tuesday (WMTV NBC15)

Places well north of Madison towards central Wisconsin could see up to an additional inch of snow Tuesday afternoon. However, most of the area will not see any additional snowfall Tuesday afternoon.

Additional Snowfall (WMTV NBC15)

The messy wintry weather will continue Tuesday afternoon. Widespread rain will develop across the area Tuesday afternoon and continue through Tuesday evening. Temperatures are expected to warm to near 40 degrees late this afternoon and hold steady this evening, so icy/snowy roads will not be a problem. The roads will still be wet, though.

Future Radar - Tuesday 5PM (WMTV NBC15)

The widespread rain will start wrap up around midnight. The overnight will be cloudy with a slight chance of light rain. Temperatures will not tumble too far overnight. Overnight lows will hold steady in the upper 30s. Patchy fog will also be possible.

More rain will start to develop Wednesday morning into Wednesday afternoon as a strong storm system passes to our south. There will likely be a sharp cutoff of who sees rain and who doesn’t on Wednesday. Right now, Madison, the I-94 corridor and points south will have the best chance of rain on Wednesday. The rain will start to wrap up Wednesday afternoon. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 40s.

Future Radar - Wednesday 12PM (WMTV NBC15)

Additional rainfall totals Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday will likely range from 0.25-0.75″. A few places across the southeastern corner of Wisconsin will likely have the best chance of seeing the heaviest rain.

Additional Rainfall Tuesday Afternoon - Wednesday (WMTV NBC15)

Thanksgiving will start out mostly cloudy. The clouds will break up through the day. Thursday afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs well into the 40s.

Thanksgiving Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

More quiet weather is expected the rest of the holiday weekend. Highs will be in the lower to mid 40s Friday through Sunday. Friday and Saturday should feature a fair amount of sunshine. There might be a slight chance of a rain and/or snow shower on Sunday.

The start of next week looks much colder. High temperatures on Monday may only be near freezing.

