Wisconsin nursing homes see spike in COVID-19-related deaths

Nursing assistant holding hand of elderly man.
Nursing assistant holding hand of elderly man.(AP Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 8:42 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Wisconsin nursing homes have seen a spike in COVID-19-related deaths, with nearly 300 reported during a recent four-week span.

Data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services show 294 residents died of the virus between Oct. 12 and Nov. 8. The figure is more than 10 times the 28 deaths that were reported in the previous month.

The number of cases in nursing homes has also surged. In the latest reporting period, nursing homes reported 2,130 residents with new COVID-19 cases, up from 387 new cases in the preceding four-week period.

