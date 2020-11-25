15-year-old in Wauwatosa mall shooting faces numerous charges

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 15-year-old who was arrested and accused of shooting eight people at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa last Friday is facing multiple charges.

The teenager had his first court appearance on Tuesday, according to WTMJ, but is a minor and will not be charged as an adult.

He will stay in juvenile court and faces almost a dozen charges, which include reckless injury and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Court commissioner JC Moore called the teenager’s actions an “incredibly dangerous series of events.”

“This was a shooting in a mall that was crowded with people the week before the start of the holiday shopping season,” Moore said. “It involves 8 different victims that were shot because of an altercation with the juvenile that is alleged to be involved in.”

Authorities arrested the teenager on Sunday. Wauwatosa Police said last Friday that preliminary investigation leads them to believe that this shooting was not a random act, but instead the result of an altercation.

The teenager will be back in juvenile court next month.

