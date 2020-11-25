Advertisement

15-year-old in Wauwatosa mall shooting faces numerous charges

Police and FBI agents investigate a shooting at the Mayfair Mall, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in...
Police and FBI agents investigate a shooting at the Mayfair Mall, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Wauwatosa, Wis. Multiple people were shot Friday afternoon at the mall, and police are still searching for the shooter. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 15-year-old who was arrested and accused of shooting eight people at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa last Friday is facing multiple charges.

The teenager had his first court appearance on Tuesday, according to WTMJ, but is a minor and will not be charged as an adult.

He will stay in juvenile court and faces almost a dozen charges, which include reckless injury and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Court commissioner JC Moore called the teenager’s actions an “incredibly dangerous series of events.”

“This was a shooting in a mall that was crowded with people the week before the start of the holiday shopping season,” Moore said. “It involves 8 different victims that were shot because of an altercation with the juvenile that is alleged to be involved in.”

Authorities arrested the teenager on Sunday. Wauwatosa Police said last Friday that preliminary investigation leads them to believe that this shooting was not a random act, but instead the result of an altercation.

The teenager will be back in juvenile court next month.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dane Co. bans indoor gatherings, caps outdoor ones at 10 people
In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, medical staff attending to patients with COVID-19 wear...
Thousands of UW Health faculty, staff issue open letter to Wisconsin “family”
Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment
Governor Evers showed his support for Joe Biden with a virtual campaign event for La Crosse...
Gov. Evers to declare new state of emergency, reissue mask mandate
Police and FBI agents investigate a shooting at the Mayfair Mall, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in...
Police: 15-year old arrested in connection to Wauwatosa mall shooting

Latest News

Group asks state high court to toss election results and order legislature to pick electors
Thanksgiving brings major COVID-19 concern for schools
Class during COVID: Uncertainty looms as Thanksgiving nears in Janesville
Class during COVID: Uncertainty looms as Thanksgiving nears in Janesville
Lawsuit filed to stop vote certification in Wisconsin
Lawsuit filed to stop vote certification in Wisconsin