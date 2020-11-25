Active police investigation in Sun Prairie

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Police Department are asking people to avoid the area of Hunters Trail at O’Keefe Avenue Tuesday night due to an active investigation.

SPPD sent out an alert around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday night, but would not comment on what the investigation was about. They said they will send out a news release at a later time.

The Dane County Dispatch said a call for the incident came in around 6:35 p.m., but could not comment on what was being investigated.

NBC15 News has a crew on the way and will update this story with any information we learn.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.