Advocates ask Gov. Evers to take action against COVID-19 in prisons

MAPLE BLUFF, Wis. (WMTV) - Tuesday marked the final day of a sit-in at the Governor’s Mansion in Maple Bluff to call attention to the rise of COVID-19 in the prison system.

Advocates have been at Gov. Tony Evers’ Executive Estate since Oct. 19, asking him to release some inmates in the state prison system. The group says releasing inmates would reduce the spread of COVID-19 in prisons and they want someone to acknowledge that the virus is spreading behind bars,

Jerome Dillard says Gov. Evers knows they are there.

“We want him to speak on that and take action,” Dillard said. “Not to even mention is just tragic for loved ones and those behind walls and fences.”

The Department of Corrections has reported over 8,000 cases of COVID-19 in the state prison system since the pandemic began. There were over 500 new cases reported on Monday and there are currently 2,300 active cases.

There have been 11 deaths related to COVID-19 in the prison systems to date.

On Thursday Nov. 18, Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported that 22 inmates tested positive for COVID-19 from the previous date, bringing the total of active cases to 38. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office noted that just weeks earlier, the jail only had one COVID-19 positive inmate.

Sheriff Mahoney has requested that justice partners release as many inmates with COVID-19 as possible. Those that need to remain in the jail will continue to isolate and be monitored by jail medical staff.

