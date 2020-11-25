Share Your Holidays’ Celebration Drive-Thru Food Drive welcomes UW celebrities

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It can’t get much easier that it is this year to donate to the NBC15 Share Your Holidays Celebration Food Drive this Wednesday - you don’t even need to get out of your car.

On top of that, as drivers pull through to drop off their donations, some of big names in University of Wisconsin sports history will be on hand to greet them as they pull through. Current players aren’t able to attend because of COVID-19 restrictions.

The event will be held at the Alliant Energy Center on Wednesday, December 2, from 2:30 - 7 p.m.

Here’s how it works:

Fill a bag or box with the non-perishable items you wish to donate Place your donation in your vehicle’s trunk Drive to the Alliant Energy Center, and follow the signs to Exhibition Hall Remain in your vehicle and open your trunk for contact-less drop-off. Cash collection containers will be present as well for donations.

SYH Celebration Drive-thru food drive map (WMTV)

The drive-thru food drive is getting a little bit of extra help this year from the Wisconsin National Guard.

The NBC15 Share Your Holidays goal for 2020 is its largest goal to date, five million meals. It seems like a huge ask and a huge undertaking, but because of you it is possible.

Because of you, you help Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin distribute food to pantries across 16 counties.

CELEBRATING HOW SHARE YOUR HOLIDAYS BEGAN

Late NBC15 anchor Mike McKinney began the campaign in what is now Metcalfe’s Market at Hilldale Mall in December 1996. McKinney joined forces with Mike Hart with the Wisconsin National Guard to launch his vision.

A quarter century ago, it was a single day food drive, where people could drop off their donations to help out those with food insecurities in the community.

The food drive grew year after year, to become one of the country’s largest food and fund drives, providing more than 51 million meals to date.

NBC15 Share Your Holidays Finale food drive in 1997. (WMTV)

ITEMS MOST IN NEED

There are several items Second Harvest Foodbank says they need for donations. They include non-perishable food items, like soup, cereal, fruit, vegetables, pasta, and peanut butter. They also need non-food items that are supplied to pantries, including diapers, toiletries, soap, laundry detergent, paper towels, and sanitary napkins and tampons.

If you can’t make it out to the drive-thru food drive, you can still make a monetary donate online, by clicking here.

The NBC15 Share Your Holidays Finale Phone-A-Thon and Sort-A-Thon is on Dec. 9 from 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Food donations cannot be dropped off at the Alliant Energy Center’s Exhibition hall on the day of the finale.

A list of the most needed items at Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin. (WMTV)

