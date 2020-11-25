Advertisement

Columbus construction firm owner charged with withholding tax theft

(AP images)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The owner of a Columbus construction firm has been charged with one count of withholding tax theft, according to the State of Wisconsin Department of Revenue.

Between 2005 and 2014, 59-year-old contractor Norman D. Vick, Jr. employed 57 employees who were subject to Wisconsin withholding tax, the criminal complaint states.

During those nine years, the Dept. of Revenue says more than $103,520 of Wisconsin income taxes were withheld from the paychecks of these employees. Vick did not make these withheld taxes know to the Dept. of Revenue.

Employers are required to deduct Wisconsin income taxes from their employees’ wages, hold the money and deposit these taxes with the Dept. of Revenue.

If convicted, the Dept. of Revenue says Vick faces a maximum penalty of seven years and six months in prison, five years extended supervision and a $25,000 fine.

The criminal charge was filed in Columbia County Circuit Court by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Attorney General’s Office following an investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue Office of Criminal Investigation.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dane Co. bans indoor gatherings, caps outdoor ones at 10 people
In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, medical staff attending to patients with COVID-19 wear...
Thousands of UW Health faculty, staff issue open letter to Wisconsin “family”
Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment
Governor Evers showed his support for Joe Biden with a virtual campaign event for La Crosse...
Gov. Evers to declare new state of emergency, reissue mask mandate
Police and FBI agents investigate a shooting at the Mayfair Mall, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in...
Police: 15-year old arrested in connection to Wauwatosa mall shooting

Latest News

Generic police lights image
Active police investigation in Sun Prairie
Tuesday marked the final day of a sit-in at the Governor's Mansion in Maple Bluff.
Advocates ask Gov. Evers to take action against COVID-19 in prisons
Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) hands Paul Bunyan's Axe to teammate linebacker Zack...
Badger Football against Minnesota Gophers canceled over COVID-19 concerns
Christmas tree farms expect busy post-Thanksgiving weekend