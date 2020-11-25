Columbus construction firm owner charged with withholding tax theft

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The owner of a Columbus construction firm has been charged with one count of withholding tax theft, according to the State of Wisconsin Department of Revenue.

Between 2005 and 2014, 59-year-old contractor Norman D. Vick, Jr. employed 57 employees who were subject to Wisconsin withholding tax, the criminal complaint states.

During those nine years, the Dept. of Revenue says more than $103,520 of Wisconsin income taxes were withheld from the paychecks of these employees. Vick did not make these withheld taxes know to the Dept. of Revenue.

Employers are required to deduct Wisconsin income taxes from their employees’ wages, hold the money and deposit these taxes with the Dept. of Revenue.

If convicted, the Dept. of Revenue says Vick faces a maximum penalty of seven years and six months in prison, five years extended supervision and a $25,000 fine.

The criminal charge was filed in Columbia County Circuit Court by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Attorney General’s Office following an investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue Office of Criminal Investigation.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.