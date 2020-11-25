Advertisement

Fog this Morning, Rain this Afternoon

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10:00 a.m.
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 7:03 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for most of southern Wisconsin. It will be in effect until 10:00 a.m. Visibility has been reduced to near zero is some spots. Travel with caution especially in fog-prone areas -- low lying areas or areas near open water.

Dense fog will hang around this morning. Visibility will be less than 1/2 mile in some locations.
Low pressure will track by to the south of here today but another round of showers is expected for far southern and southeastern parts of the state. Toward the Wisconsin-Illinois border, we could see rain totals near a quarter of an inch. Lower totals are expected to the north.

Rain is likely today but accumulation will be light in most cases.
By Thanksgiving Day, weak high pressure will take over. We will likely start the day with a few clouds but should have sunshine for the afternoon. Temperatures will be mild with highs expected in the mid-40s.

It also looks dry through the weekend and into next week. Temperatures will cool a bit by Monday with highs back in the 30s.

