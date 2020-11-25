Advertisement

Gratitude Kits use art to help those with food insecurities

By Katie Rousonelos
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Paint, stickers, glue sticks, and glitter are helping families find a creative outlet during the COVID-19 pandemic, while helping those who are struggling with hunger in Southwestern Wisconsin.

The Monroe Street Arts Center in Madison created Gratitude Kits ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday with 25-percent of the proceeds benefiting Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin’s Food for Thought program.

“We know that creativity is a just a really great way for people to come together as a family and for them to experience something that is therapeutic in a way, and allows them to focus on things they are really grateful for right now,” says Carey Zawlocki, Director of Monroe Street Arts Center.

Even though we may not be able to travel or gather together with loved ones, we hope this week you are able to celebrate...

Posted by Monroe Street Arts Center on Monday, November 23, 2020

Monday was the last day to order a Gratitude Art Kit, which included materials for three different art projects. The projects focused on gratitude and thankfulness.

Second Harvest Foodbank’s Food for Thought Initiative is a volunteer organization that improves food access and alleviates hunger among Madison area school students and families. The Initiative became a part of Second Harvest in July.

