Gratitude Kits use art to help those with food insecurities
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Paint, stickers, glue sticks, and glitter are helping families find a creative outlet during the COVID-19 pandemic, while helping those who are struggling with hunger in Southwestern Wisconsin.
The Monroe Street Arts Center in Madison created Gratitude Kits ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday with 25-percent of the proceeds benefiting Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin’s Food for Thought program.
“We know that creativity is a just a really great way for people to come together as a family and for them to experience something that is therapeutic in a way, and allows them to focus on things they are really grateful for right now,” says Carey Zawlocki, Director of Monroe Street Arts Center.
Monday was the last day to order a Gratitude Art Kit, which included materials for three different art projects. The projects focused on gratitude and thankfulness.
Second Harvest Foodbank’s Food for Thought Initiative is a volunteer organization that improves food access and alleviates hunger among Madison area school students and families. The Initiative became a part of Second Harvest in July.
