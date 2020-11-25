Advertisement

Janesville Police investigate suspects using counterfeit $100 bills

(WIFR)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: Nov. 25, 2020 at 3:00 PM CST
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department is investigating after two men reportedly used counterfeit $100 bills Tuesday night at local businesses.

The department reported that two men passed multiple counterfeit $100 bills between 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. at local businesses, then were seen leaving in a dark colored GMC SUV.

JPD described the first suspect as a man in his mid to lower 20′s with a goatee and a tattoo above his left eye. The first suspect was wearing a gray Nike hoodie, gray Nike sweatpants, white shoes and a blue medical style mask. He is about 5-foot-9 inches tall and has a slim build.

JPD continued, saying the second suspect is also a male in his mid to lower 20′s, wore a blue face mask with a design, a multicolored Nike jacket, dark colored sweatpants and white shoes. He is about 6 feet tall and has an average build, police say.

The department also described the suspect vehicle as a 2004 GMC Yukon, which is dark in color.

JPD asked that anyone with information about this incident call their department at 608-757-2244 or CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636. They can also leave an anonymous tip using the P3 app on their smartphone.

