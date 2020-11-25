Mayor says Madison now scores 8 out 8 by “8 Can’t Wait” campaign standards

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway says after “good work” by the Madison Police Department, Public Safety Review Committee and Common Council, the city now scores an eight-out-of-eight for best practices recommended by the 8 Can’t Wait campaign.

According to the Mayor’s blog post, Madison’s initial score was a four out of eight. After hundreds of residents reached out the Mayor’s office in support of the campaign, Rhodes-Conway asked the PSRC and MPD to “review our policies and get us to 8 out of 8 as soon as possible.”

The campaign focuses on eight best practices around police use of force, and asks police departments and cities to adopt them. The best practices are:

Banning choke-holds and strangleholds Requiring de-escalation Requiring warning before shooting Requiring exhausting all alternatives before shooting A duty to intervene Banning shooting at moving vehicles Having a use of force continuum Comprehensive reporting

The campaign was created by Project Zero which is an organized effort to eliminate police violence in the US by integrating community demands and recommendations from President Obama’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing, according to the Mayor. This aligns with the Obama Foundation’s Mayor’s Pledge to address police use of force policies. This pledge was adopted in Madison by the Mayor and members of the Common Council earlier this year.

“I want to thank everyone for their work on this, and thank MPD for their continued work implementing these policies,” the Mayor said. “I look forward to working with MPD, the PSRC and the new Civilian Oversight Board to continue to adopt and implement best practices.”

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.