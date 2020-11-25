Advertisement

Paul Ryan calls for President Trump to accept results of election

President Donald Trump, accompanied by House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., arrives on Capitol...
President Donald Trump, accompanied by House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, to rally Republicans around a GOP immigration bill. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (KY3)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former Speaker of the House and Janesville native Paul Ryan asked President Trump Tuesday to accept the results of the election.

According to Politico, Ryan spoke at the Bank of America’s virtual European Credit Conference Tuesday, saying that President Trump needed to acknowledge the results so President-elect Joe Biden can begin the process of creating his future administration.

“I think it’s really important that we respect... the will of the people, and if we don’t, we end up doing damage to our country, to our democratic institutions and norms and to the cause of freedom,” Ryan said.

This interview comes as Joe Biden picked up two more states Tuesday who certified their results. Pennsylvania and Nevada both certified, while Wisconsin is still in the midst of their recount.

Wisconsin’s election results are scheduled to be certified on Dec. 1.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dane Co. bans indoor gatherings, caps outdoor ones at 10 people
In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, medical staff attending to patients with COVID-19 wear...
Thousands of UW Health faculty, staff issue open letter to Wisconsin “family”
Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment
Governor Evers showed his support for Joe Biden with a virtual campaign event for La Crosse...
Gov. Evers to declare new state of emergency, reissue mask mandate
Police and FBI agents investigate a shooting at the Mayfair Mall, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in...
Police: 15-year old arrested in connection to Wauwatosa mall shooting

Latest News

Group asks state high court to toss election results and order legislature to pick electors
Consumers who continue using the Crock-Pot in pressure cooker mode should ensure the lid is in...
Nearly 1 million Sunbeam Crock-Pots recalled over burn risks
Thanksgiving brings major COVID-19 concern for schools
Class during COVID: Uncertainty looms as Thanksgiving nears in Janesville
Class during COVID: Uncertainty looms as Thanksgiving nears in Janesville
Lawsuit filed to stop vote certification in Wisconsin
Lawsuit filed to stop vote certification in Wisconsin