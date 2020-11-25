Paul Ryan calls for President Trump to accept results of election

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former Speaker of the House and Janesville native Paul Ryan asked President Trump Tuesday to accept the results of the election.

According to Politico, Ryan spoke at the Bank of America’s virtual European Credit Conference Tuesday, saying that President Trump needed to acknowledge the results so President-elect Joe Biden can begin the process of creating his future administration.

“I think it’s really important that we respect... the will of the people, and if we don’t, we end up doing damage to our country, to our democratic institutions and norms and to the cause of freedom,” Ryan said.

This interview comes as Joe Biden picked up two more states Tuesday who certified their results. Pennsylvania and Nevada both certified, while Wisconsin is still in the midst of their recount.

Wisconsin’s election results are scheduled to be certified on Dec. 1.

