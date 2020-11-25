Advertisement

Police investigating shots fired in Sun Prairie

By Allie Purser
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 5:37 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are investigating gunshots fired in Sun Prairie Tuesday night.

According to the Sun Prairie Police Department, officers were called to the 800 block of Hunters Trail just after 6:30 p.m. after multiple calls of people hearing gunshots. At the scene, police found a black car with four bullet holes in it, along with two shell casings and three bullet fragments on the ground.

Officers shared that they believe this was a targeted shooting, not a random attack. No one was hurt and so far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sun Prairie Police Department at 608-837-7336, or anonymously at 608-837-6300.

