Police investigating shots fired in Sun Prairie

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are investigating gunshots fired in Sun Prairie Tuesday night.

According to the Sun Prairie Police Department, officers were called to the 800 block of Hunters Trail just after 6:30 p.m. after multiple calls of people hearing gunshots. At the scene, police found a black car with four bullet holes in it, along with two shell casings and three bullet fragments on the ground.

Officers shared that they believe this was a targeted shooting, not a random attack. No one was hurt and so far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sun Prairie Police Department at 608-837-7336, or anonymously at 608-837-6300.

