Angry Trump promises rally in battleground state of Georgia

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 5:58 PM CST
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump on Thursday renewed baseless claims that “massive fraud” and crooked local officials in battleground states led to his election defeat, and said he’ll go to Georgia for a rally to boost two Republican candidates facing runoff elections that will determine control of the Senate.

Trump spoke to reporters at the White House after a Thanksgiving conversation with U.S. military members overseas.

It was his first time taking questions since the election.

Trump insisted the election has a “long way to go,” even though he lost to President-elect Joe Biden and his campaign have failed to produce evidence of the mass voter fraud it alleges.

