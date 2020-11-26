Cold air plunges into the Great Lakes next week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Some sunshine broke out for a time on Thanksgiving Day! Highs climbed into the 40′s - a trend which will continue into the weekend. A cold front moves through tonight which drops morning temperatures into the 20′s. Although temperatures will be a bit cooler tomorrow, the real cool down comes in next week.

An approaching cold front drives in some cloud cover tonight. Clouds roll out as high-pressure moves in for the weekend. Highs will go from the lower 40′s tomorrow into the mid 40′s this weekend.

Another cold front moves through on Sunday and cold air surges in for the start of next week. Highs will drop nearly 10°F between Sunday and Monday afternoons. Highs will only top out in the lower 30′s on Monday. Models move a weather system through the Midwest late Sunday into Monday. The cold front moves through dry since there won’t be any moisture to work with. The system stalls in the upper-level pattern next week and keeps cycling east of Lake Michigan. A few snow flurries could blanket the lake shore and potentially spread East. As of now, that looks unlikely & as such, rain & snow chances have been left out.

The pattern remains calm throughout much of next week as highs climb through the mid 30′s.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.