Dane Co. Humane Society encourages community participation in #GivingTuesday

(NBC15)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 4:31 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Humane Society hopes to raise $80,000 for animals in need this #GivingTuesday with help from the community.

#GivingTuesday is held the day after Thanksgiving and seeks to inspire people to donate to the organizations and causes they support.

DCHS says thanks to Deb Sybell Realtor, Bob Bartholomew, Yvonneand Victor Gagliano, Clay Rehm and Giannina Milani and anonymous friends of DCHS, any donations made Saturday, Nov. 28 through Tuesday, Dec. 1 will be doubled up to $21,000.

“Now more than ever it’s important to support your local non-profit organizations,” DCHS Public Relations Coordinator Evan Hafenbreadl said. “Your support this #GivingTuesday allows us to continue providingcompassion and careto the thousands of animals a year that come through our doors.” He continued, “When you follow us on Facebook and Instagram,you’ll see heartwarming stories all day long of animals that have been helped at DCHS.”

Learn more by visiting giveshelter.org/gt.

