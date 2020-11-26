Advertisement

Madison police, fire respond to three-car crash on North side

police
police(wagm)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 5:18 PM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Units from the Madison Police and Madison Fire Departments are responding to a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Packers Ave. and International Ln. Thursday evening.

Dane County Dispatch says the crash occurred at 4:57 p.m. The northbound lanes of the intersection are blocked because of the crash.

An ambulance is also on the scene, MFD said. It is unknown at this time whether anyone involved in the crash is injured.

NBC15 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, medical staff attending to patients with COVID-19 wear...
Thousands of UW Health faculty, staff issue open letter to Wisconsin “family”
Wisconsin has some of the cleanest air, but one of the worst odors
Name released of Sun Prairie woman killed in Monday crash
Police and FBI agents investigate a shooting at the Mayfair Mall, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in...
Police: 15-year old arrested in connection to Wauwatosa mall shooting
Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment

Latest News

Warm November day
Shell casings found after reports of gunfire in Janesville
Arkansas-Pine Bluff's Alvin Stredic, center, goes up against Wisconsin's Steven Crowl (22),...
No. 7 Badgers blow by Arkansas-Pine Bluff 92-58
Start holiday shopping ASAP.
Pandemic accelerates move to online shopping this holiday
Tradition tweaked: Janesville light show adds pandemic-safe display
Tradition tweaked: Janesville light show adds pandemic-safe display