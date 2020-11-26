Madison police, fire respond to three-car crash on North side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Units from the Madison Police and Madison Fire Departments are responding to a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Packers Ave. and International Ln. Thursday evening.

Dane County Dispatch says the crash occurred at 4:57 p.m. The northbound lanes of the intersection are blocked because of the crash.

An ambulance is also on the scene, MFD said. It is unknown at this time whether anyone involved in the crash is injured.

