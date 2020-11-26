Metcalfe’s closed on Thanksgiving Day for first time in over 100 years

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tim Metcalfe says the decision was made to give essential workers the day off to spend time with family.

For the first time in 103 years, Metcalfe’s Market is closed. Owner Tim Metcalfe says the decision was made to give essential grocery workers the day off.

“These people work really hard, especially during a pandemic,” said Metcalfe.

The grocery store posted the news on Facebook about two months ago and has worked on social media to let customers know not to count on a last-minute trip for turkey day fixings.

THANK YOU to our essential workers! For the first time in 103 years, Metcalfe’s Market is closed on Thanksgiving Day.... Posted by Gabriella Rusk NBC15 on Thursday, November 26, 2020

Metcalfe says its bittersweet to turn the lights off on a day where many are cooking at home.

“For us to be closed and for people not to be able to get their little extra items that they forgot, that’s sad,” said Metcalfe. “But on the brighter side, these people get to go home and be with their families.”

Metcalfe says most people appreciate the store giving the employees a day of rest.

“I think they really do appreciate how hard these people work,” said Metcalfe. “I think it’s a really great feeling for us, as grocery store employees to know, that the community appreciates us as much as they do first responders and our medical community.”

Metcalfe’s Market will also be closed on Christmas Day.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.