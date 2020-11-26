Monona Bank RiverRink open to the public with new guidelines

MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - The Monona Bank RiverRink at Grand Crossing Park opened Wednesday with some new guidelines ahead of the winter season.

The City of Monona noted that Dane County’s public health and safety guidelines have caused them to transition to a fully outdoor experience.

Patrons will be required to book their reservation online in advance or visit the Monona Community Center to purchase tickets.

Sessions will also be timed in order to reduce capacity and give visitors a chance to skate, the City added. Only 20 people will be allowed on the ice per timed session.

The City is also increasing cleaning at the rink, explaining that high contact surfaces will be sanitized multiple times throughout the day.

The rink will be open from 6:30-8 p.m. Monday-Thursdays, 3:30-9 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sundays.

Open skate session tickets cost $4 and the cost to rent skates is $5 per pair. Visitors may also purchase a season pass if they expect to skate multiple times this season.

