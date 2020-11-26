Advertisement

Monona Bank RiverRink open to the public with new guidelines

(KTUU)
(KTUU)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: Nov. 26, 2020 at 4:36 PM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - The Monona Bank RiverRink at Grand Crossing Park opened Wednesday with some new guidelines ahead of the winter season.

The City of Monona noted that Dane County’s public health and safety guidelines have caused them to transition to a fully outdoor experience.

Patrons will be required to book their reservation online in advance or visit the Monona Community Center to purchase tickets.

Sessions will also be timed in order to reduce capacity and give visitors a chance to skate, the City added. Only 20 people will be allowed on the ice per timed session.

The City is also increasing cleaning at the rink, explaining that high contact surfaces will be sanitized multiple times throughout the day.

The rink will be open from 6:30-8 p.m. Monday-Thursdays, 3:30-9 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sundays.

Open skate session tickets cost $4 and the cost to rent skates is $5 per pair. Visitors may also purchase a season pass if they expect to skate multiple times this season.

Time to skate! ⛸The Rink is open daily ⏰ 🧊Reserve session in advance of OR day of your skate 🎫 ⛸Visit...

Posted by Monona Parks & Recreation on Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, medical staff attending to patients with COVID-19 wear...
Thousands of UW Health faculty, staff issue open letter to Wisconsin “family”
Wisconsin has some of the cleanest air, but one of the worst odors
Name released of Sun Prairie woman killed in Monday crash
Police and FBI agents investigate a shooting at the Mayfair Mall, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in...
Police: 15-year old arrested in connection to Wauwatosa mall shooting
Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment

Latest News

Warm November day
Shell casings found after reports of gunfire in Janesville
Arkansas-Pine Bluff's Alvin Stredic, center, goes up against Wisconsin's Steven Crowl (22),...
No. 7 Badgers blow by Arkansas-Pine Bluff 92-58
Start holiday shopping ASAP.
Pandemic accelerates move to online shopping this holiday
The lights are on full display in Olin Park.
Local holiday light shows to get you feeling festive