Percent of available hospital beds increase, COVID-19 cases continue to climb

There were 201 people admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 as well, bringing the total number of patients ever hospitalized to 16,658.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 2:57 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There are more beds available in Wisconsin hospitals on Thursday, but COVID-19 deaths and cases continued to climb.

The Department of Health Services posted on their daily COVID-19 dashboard that 82% of hospital beds were full in Wisconsin, which is a 4% decrease from the day before. Of those patients, 23% of them are in the ICU. Six hundred and twenty patients are receiving mechanical ventilation.

There were 201 new patients admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of patients ever hospitalized to 16,658.

State health officials added 5,095 cases on Thanksgiving Day, setting the new seven-day rolling average of cases at 5,152. While the rolling average may seem like it is on the decline, DHS Chief Medical Officer Ryan Westergard noted Tuesday that the level of transmission and number of cases are still critically high.

He denounced the idea that the curve may be flattening, explaining that “the curve is very elevated.”

In fact, the department’s disease activity map shows that nearly all counties in Wisconsin, with the exception of seven, are experiencing critically high activity levels of COVID-19.

The seven counties that are not “Critically high” but instead are considered “Very high” are Iron, Florence, Waupaca, Waushara, Marquette, Green Lake and Green.

DHS also reported 62 new deaths related to the virus on Thursday, bringing the total number of Wisconsinites lost to COVID-19 to 3,240. DHS recognized the lives lost on Twitter, saying that their families will never have these loved ones around their Thanksgiving table again.

The department urged residents to stay home if you can,socially distance and wear a mask.

