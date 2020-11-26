Police are investigating reports of shots fired on the Beltline near West Broadway

MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Monona Police Officers are investigating reports of shots being fired between two speeding cars on the Beltline near West Broadway.

According to the Monona Police Department, at approximately 7:41 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25, one caller reported that one of the cars was heading toward the Wal-Mart area.

Monona Police say Madison, McFarland and Town of Madison Officers responded to the area, but the cars were not located.

The cars were described as as a smaller light colored sedan and a black sedan.

According to police, there were no reports of injuries.

If anyone witnessed this incident or has information they are asked contact the Monona Police Department at (608) 222-0463, Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014, or you can text “MONONA” followed by your information to TIP411 (847411).

