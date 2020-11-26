SSM Health staff raise nearly $9,500 for Thanksgiving meals for MMSD families

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Employees at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital- Madison raised nearly $9,500 to keep a Thanksgiving tradition alive this year.

The hospital explained Tuesday that they have been a part of the Madison Metropolitan School District’s “Adopt-a-School” program for a long time and they partner with Lincoln Elementary School.

Hospital staff usually collect non-perishables each year for a Thanksgiving meal for about 125 families at the school, according to a news release. They even provided gift cards for the families to buy fresh food.

COVID-19 provided a roadblock for the hospital this year, knowing they would not be able to do a food drive. The hospital noted that they knew the families still needed help and instead decided to make cash donations. The hospital staff raised nearly $9,500 for their cause.

Community partners then worked with the hospital to turn the money into boxes of food for all the families.

St. Mary’s Hospital community relations manager Jenn Ellestad said they knew they had to figure out a COVID-19 friendly option for this occasion.

“We’re so happy to see that it worked out, and are grateful that the Lincoln Elementary families will be able to have memorable Thanksgiving holidays,” she said.

