Advertisement

SSM Health staff raise nearly $9,500 for Thanksgiving meals for MMSD families

SSM Health employees raise nearly $10,000 to keep school tradition alive
SSM Health employees raise nearly $10,000 to keep school tradition alive(SSM Health)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 3:31 PM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Employees at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital- Madison raised nearly $9,500 to keep a Thanksgiving tradition alive this year.

The hospital explained Tuesday that they have been a part of the Madison Metropolitan School District’s “Adopt-a-School” program for a long time and they partner with Lincoln Elementary School.

Hospital staff usually collect non-perishables each year for a Thanksgiving meal for about 125 families at the school, according to a news release. They even provided gift cards for the families to buy fresh food.

COVID-19 provided a roadblock for the hospital this year, knowing they would not be able to do a food drive. The hospital noted that they knew the families still needed help and instead decided to make cash donations. The hospital staff raised nearly $9,500 for their cause.

Community partners then worked with the hospital to turn the money into boxes of food for all the families.

St. Mary’s Hospital community relations manager Jenn Ellestad said they knew they had to figure out a COVID-19 friendly option for this occasion.

“We’re so happy to see that it worked out, and are grateful that the Lincoln Elementary families will be able to have memorable Thanksgiving holidays,” she said.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, medical staff attending to patients with COVID-19 wear...
Thousands of UW Health faculty, staff issue open letter to Wisconsin “family”
Wisconsin has some of the cleanest air, but one of the worst odors
Name released of Sun Prairie woman killed in Monday crash
Police and FBI agents investigate a shooting at the Mayfair Mall, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in...
Police: 15-year old arrested in connection to Wauwatosa mall shooting
Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment

Latest News

Warm November day
Shell casings found after reports of gunfire in Janesville
Arkansas-Pine Bluff's Alvin Stredic, center, goes up against Wisconsin's Steven Crowl (22),...
No. 7 Badgers blow by Arkansas-Pine Bluff 92-58
Start holiday shopping ASAP.
Pandemic accelerates move to online shopping this holiday
Tradition tweaked: Janesville light show adds pandemic-safe display
Tradition tweaked: Janesville light show adds pandemic-safe display