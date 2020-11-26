Bystanders stop Madison driver from driving away from crash

Advertisement

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: Nov. 26, 2020 at 3:59 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Bystanders were able to stop a driver Saturday night after she allegedly crashed into another car while under the influence, the Madison Police Department reported.

An incident report notes that two men were both in their car around 12:40 a.m. Nov. 21 when they stopped at a red light at the intersection of East Johnson Street and North Blount Street.

They were then struck from behind by another car and the driver of that car was 24-year-old Erika Gonzales Lara. Witnesses told MPD that the driver and her female passenger were trying to leave the scene of the incident.

Witnesses also said that Gonzales Lara’s passenger, a 24-year-old Sun Prairie woman, got out and tried to punch a man who was trying to stop them from driving away.

MPD noted that neither of the victims were seriously injured.

MPD officers cited Gonzales Lara’s passenger, who was unnamed, for disorderly conduct.

Officials took Gonzales Lara to the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of operating under the influence, endangering safety by reckless driving, operating while revoked and unsafe lane deviation. The also added that this would be her second offense of operating under the influence, if charged.

