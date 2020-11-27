Big Bang Theory is Wisconsin’s most-watched show around Thanksgiving

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you find yourself binge watching the Big Bang Theory this Thanksgiving, you may not be alone.

UDish found that Big Bang Theory is the most popular show in Wisconsin based on searches for the show from November to January.

The company also found that Friends is the most popular TV show to watch on Thanksgiving across the country. Of some of the most popular TV episodes that have to do with the holidays, UDish noted that Friends made their list 10 times out of the 15 slots.

Comedy and romance shows are also well watched around the holidays, with 14 out of 15 of the top ranked holiday episodes being categorized as comedies. Thirteen of them were romance.

The company explained how they analyzed and ranked TV episodes, saying the shows had to reach the following criteria:

Use the keywords Thanksgiving, Christmas or New Years Eve

Be produced from 1990-2020

Had over 1,500 votes on IMDB

Score a rating of over 7.5 and above

The company then found the viewership of each episode on TV Listings, ranking each episode from most to least popular based on viewership.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.