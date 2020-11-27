Black Friday retailers keep doors shut Thanksgiving Eve

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Normally Black Friday shoppers are headed out the door after turkey dinner to dive into deals, but not this year.

“This year, Black Friday is going to look a lot different than it has in the past year,” Jon Vincent, Early Black Friday founder, consumer analyst said.

Frenzied crowds preying on doorbuster deals – it’s a yearly tradition put on pause.

“You’re not going to see people fighting over the last toaster,” Vincent said.

He said buyers need to add “Covid restrictions” to their shopping list.

“It’s just going to take a lot longer to do in store purchases because of the restrictions,” Vincent said.

With capacity limits and social distanced lines, retail stores are pushing consumers to shop online, but amid pandemic hardships the revenue won’t be the same.

“There’s just not enough holiday dollars to spend this year in comparison to previous years,” Vincent said.

Madison business officials said if you do decide to spend money buy local.

“Times are so tough for our small local businesses,” Tiffany Kenney, executive director of the business improvement district in downtown Madison said. “We want to support those businesses that we want to keep here.”

Kenney said spending local dollars invests in the community and the community can help small shops survive.

“You support them, they support you. This is your neighbor. This is your friend. This is who makes Madison special,” she said.

Kennedy said this year local businesses are calling it “Plaid Friday” instead of “Black Friday” to encourage people to wear something plaid while supporting local businesses.

