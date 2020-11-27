Advertisement

Board of Elections certifies election results in Milwaukee County

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee County Board of Elections certified election results Friday evening, concluding the recount.

President-elect Joe Biden’s lead increased by 132 votes after county election officials recounted the county’s votes. Biden, a Democrat, won the state by about 20,600 votes.

His margin in Milwaukee and Dane counties was about 2-to-1.

Elections Director Julietta Henry noted that the total votes cast in the county according to the Board of Canvassers was 459,723.

President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris received 317,527 votes while President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence received 134,482.

Election officials noted there was no evidence or instances of fraud found while performing the recount. The board did acknowledge some instances of clerk issues, which they have noted for the record, but emphasized that there was no fraud committed.

The Dane County Clerk’s Office expects the presidential election recount to be finished on Sunday. Certification in Dane County is expected to happen on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

