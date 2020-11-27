Dane Co. Narcotics Task Force seizes $18,000, 3 guns, various drugs in search

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than $18,000 in cash, three guns and various drugs were seized during the search of an apartment last week in Madison.

The Madison Police Department reported that the Dane County Narcotics Task Force, with help from MPD SWAT members, served a search warrant Tuesday, Nov. 17 to an apartment on the 2400 block of Allied Drive.

Officers said that Dana A. Herron, 45, had been a suspect in a heroin peddling case. He also lived in the apartment with a woman and two children, according to an incident report.

Officials seized over $18,000 in cash, over 36 grams of cocaine and over 10 grams of heroin during the search. MPD also collected three guns during the search, one that they noted was reported stolen.

Herron was arrested and tentatively charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and felon in possession of a firearm.

