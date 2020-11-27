Advertisement

Despite financial losses amid the pandemic, Green Bay bar owner gives back on Thanksgiving

Kevin Burkel donated dozens of turkeys and hams to those in need
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 6:27 PM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A bar owner near Lambeau Field says he’s lost hundreds of thousands of dollars these past nine months due to the pandemic.

Despite that, he’s still giving back to those in need by handing out turkeys and hams.

Kevin Burkel said people not watching Green Bay Packer games in person, and the Covid-19 outbreak in general, has crippled his business.

“There should only be one program going on in this country right now, and it’s how do we save businesses and jobs for the American people,” Burkel said.

He’s owned Burkel’s One Block Over for more than 30 years, and this is the first time, he said he’s been hit with such a financial calamity.

“There’s never been a plan, we’ve been the most picked on business that I’ve ever seen in this country in my life,” Burkel said. “And to get pushed aside, the way we’re getting pushed aside, and to get treated, the way we’re getting treated as restaurant owners is literally disgusting.”

While he calculate his losses at more than six figures since the pandemic began, Burkel was at St. Willebrords Roman Catholic Church Thursday morning bringing in some hams.

“Giving back for me, I really enjoy it. I really do,” Burkel said.

He’s spent the last few days helping fill the church’s refrigerator, and delivering turkeys and hams to those in need.

Pastor Andrew Cribben appreciated the gesture by Burkel and his customers who generated the funds for the donation.

“Some of our members themselves are in a tough position financially right now, and so to provide them with some food from now until Christmas…and beyond is going to be a great benefit for them,” Cribben said.

St. Willebrords is putting together care packages for members in need that will include cooking items and cleaning supplies.

“Today, but not only today, every day is a day to share life with one another,” Cribben said.

Cribben added during these difficult times it’s important to be grateful.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, medical staff attending to patients with COVID-19 wear...
Thousands of UW Health faculty, staff issue open letter to Wisconsin “family”
Wisconsin has some of the cleanest air, but one of the worst odors
Name released of Sun Prairie woman killed in Monday crash
Police and FBI agents investigate a shooting at the Mayfair Mall, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in...
Police: 15-year old arrested in connection to Wauwatosa mall shooting
Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment

Latest News

Warm November day
Shell casings found after reports of gunfire in Janesville
Arkansas-Pine Bluff's Alvin Stredic, center, goes up against Wisconsin's Steven Crowl (22),...
No. 7 Badgers blow by Arkansas-Pine Bluff 92-58
Start holiday shopping ASAP.
Pandemic accelerates move to online shopping this holiday
Tradition tweaked: Janesville light show adds pandemic-safe display
Tradition tweaked: Janesville light show adds pandemic-safe display