DHS: 1,300 new COVID-19 cases, test results may take longer to get during the holidays

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - State health officials reported 1,300 new COVID-19 cases Friday, which is the lowest number of cases reported since Sept. 21, but test results may take longer to get during the holiday season.

The Department of Health Services reported in their daily COVID-19 dashboard that 9,798 people were tested from the previous day, also dragging the seven-day percent positive by person down slightly to 27.8%.

The seven-day rolling average for COVID-19 also dramatically decreased, dropping to 4,413. The last time it was close to this number was on Nov. 2, when the rolling average was at 4,463. The rolling average was 5,152 on Thursday, making it a difference of nearly 740 cases.

While Oct. 17 shows no cases reported in Wisconsin, that was the weekend that DHS’ dashboard went through a system upgrade, causing an outage in the system. Following the update, DHS reported nearly three times negative tests as the agency normally does in a day.

Wisconsin also reported a decline in COVID-19 cases on Thursday, but DHS worried that holiday gatherings could undo recent progress in slowing infections.

Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has decreased by 5.2%. However, Wisconsin has still reported the nation’s sixth-highest number of new cases in that time. As of Thursday, roughly one in every 139 people has tested positive in the past week.

The department reminded Wisconsinites Friday that there are still nearly 71,000 active cases of COVID-19 across the state and they still need to be vigilant in mitigating the spread of COVID-19.

DHS also reported 57 patients admitted to hospitals in relation to COVID-19 and 17 deaths from the virus.

COVID-19 in nursing homes

Nearly 300 nursing home residents in Wisconsin died from COVID-19 in the most recent month reported to the federal government.

The Journal Sentinel reported that’s more than 10 times the previous month.

Nursing homes in Wisconsin reported that 294 residents had died of the disease caused by the coronavirus between Oct. 12 and Nov. 8, according to data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. In the previous month, the deaths of 28 residents were reported.

