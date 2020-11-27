Family of hunters celebrate the gun-deer season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you’ve taken to the woods this fall, you’ve probably had to ditch a few of your deer camp activities.

Duane Walz celebrated a holiday as significant as any other- opening weekend of gun-deer season. This will be his 34th year partaking in the season.

While Walz escapes to his paradise to search for his next harvest, he’s not alone. Following in his tracks are his 17-year-old sun Hunter, whose name is inspired by his dad’s passion. He’s also joined by his 15-year-old daughter, Abby.

“To be able to pass that down I think is pretty awesome, but to spend time with you guys when its not in a gym or talking about school or what’s going on at home, its very fulfilling,” Duane Walz said.

Hunter first experienced hunting when he was nine years old, while Abby was just seven. They’re now registered hunters and have harvests under their belt.

“I felt like I achieved something or I felt like I could finally,” said Abby. “I was able to do things that like adults were able to do.”

Hunter said hunting gives him a huge relief from everything else going on.

Duane reflected on when he started hunting.

“I looked back to when I started hunting,” he said. “It was about family and kind of safety and creating memories and this is the one thing, pandemic or not, that you can still continue to enjoy the same aspect of it.”

Abby said she looks forward to the day she has a daughter so she can take her under her wing and teach her how to hunt, of course with dad Duane by her side. The Walz just purchased their land this past year and look forward to sharing it with the next generation of hunters to come.

