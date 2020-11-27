Advertisement

Family of hunters celebrate the gun-deer season

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 10:36 PM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you’ve taken to the woods this fall, you’ve probably had to ditch a few of your deer camp activities.

Duane Walz celebrated a holiday as significant as any other- opening weekend of gun-deer season. This will be his 34th year partaking in the season.

While Walz escapes to his paradise to search for his next harvest, he’s not alone. Following in his tracks are his 17-year-old sun Hunter, whose name is inspired by his dad’s passion. He’s also joined by his 15-year-old daughter, Abby.

“To be able to pass that down I think is pretty awesome, but to spend time with you guys when its not in a gym or talking about school or what’s going on at home, its very fulfilling,” Duane Walz said.

Hunter first experienced hunting when he was nine years old, while Abby was just seven. They’re now registered hunters and have harvests under their belt.

“I felt like I achieved something or I felt like I could finally,” said Abby. “I was able to do things that like adults were able to do.”

Hunter said hunting gives him a huge relief from everything else going on.

Duane reflected on when he started hunting.

“I looked back to when I started hunting,” he said. “It was about family and kind of safety and creating memories and this is the one thing, pandemic or not, that you can still continue to enjoy the same aspect of it.”

Abby said she looks forward to the day she has a daughter so she can take her under her wing and teach her how to hunt, of course with dad Duane by her side. The Walz just purchased their land this past year and look forward to sharing it with the next generation of hunters to come.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, medical staff attending to patients with COVID-19 wear...
Thousands of UW Health faculty, staff issue open letter to Wisconsin “family”
Wisconsin has some of the cleanest air, but one of the worst odors
Name released of Sun Prairie woman killed in Monday crash
Police and FBI agents investigate a shooting at the Mayfair Mall, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in...
Police: 15-year old arrested in connection to Wauwatosa mall shooting
Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment

Latest News

Warm November day
Shell casings found after reports of gunfire in Janesville
Arkansas-Pine Bluff's Alvin Stredic, center, goes up against Wisconsin's Steven Crowl (22),...
No. 7 Badgers blow by Arkansas-Pine Bluff 92-58
Start holiday shopping ASAP.
Pandemic accelerates move to online shopping this holiday
The lights are on full display in Olin Park.
Local holiday light shows to get you feeling festive