Good Shepherd Lutheran Church hosts Thanksgiving To-Go

Offers a meal free meal Thanksgiving Day meal.
By Colton Molesky
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: Nov. 26, 2020 at 6:59 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Good Shepherd Lutheran Church offered a free Thanksgiving Day meal for the 25th annual year from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., but this year’s giveaway looked a little different.

Staff and volunteers at the church loaded meals into the backs of cars, minimizing contact while still getting food to people in the surrounding neighborhoods. Despite the pandemic causing complications to the tradition, it is important to the church, that they found a way to provide food to the community on Thanksgiving.

“About six weeks ago, some of our staff members got together to figure out what we could do, and the idea of having a hot, drive up meal ready to go for folks came up,” said Pastor Dara Schuller-Hanson.

Last year, over 400 people enjoyed a meal from Good Shepherd, and Pastor Schuller-Hanson says the church made even more meals this year due to the high demand. A point made clear to the church by a flood of calls received leading up to Thanksgiving Day, inquiring about the event.

Staff and volunteers handed out 707 meals at 5701 Raymond Road, making for another successful Thanksgiving day.

