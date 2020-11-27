Janesville man accused of setting home on fire on Thanksgiving

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) -A Janesville man is facing a number of charges after police say he armed himself with a knife and set a home on fire on Thanksgiving day. All of this happened as police attempted to defuse the situation.

Police say they were called to a disturbance on the 3600 block of Birdsong Lane on the southside of the city. Police say that 29-year-old Joshua Kaster had a knife and was inside the home breaking things, including the windows.

Everyone else in the home got out safely before police got there.

Police say Kaster eventually came out of the house and into the fenced in backyard, still armed with a knife. He allegedly told police they would have to kill him and that he was going to set the house on fire.

Police say Kaster then when back into the house and about five minutes later, smoke and flames could be seen inside the house.

Kaster came back out into the backyard. Police fired “pepperballs” in an attempt to subdue him. Officers then moved into the backyard and Kaster dropped the knife and was arrested.

No one was hurt.

Kaster is facing a laundry list of charges, including:

-Disorderly Conduct/Domestic Violence (2 counts)

-False Imprisonment/Domestic Violence

-Battery/Domestic Violence

-Arson

-Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent

-Criminal Damage to Property/Domestic Violence

-Recklessly Endangering Safety/Domestic Violence

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.