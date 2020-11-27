Local holiday light shows to get you feeling festive

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - To get in the holiday spirit this year, check out these local light shows!

Olin Park is lit up once again for the 32nd annual Holiday Fantasy in Lights display. The lights are on from dusk until dawn until January 3, and are free to view.

Zoo Lights is open from 5:30pm – 8:30pm Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays between November 27 – December 27. It takes approximately one hour to walk through the whole Zoo and see all the lights. It costs $10 per person and children under 3 are free. It is $35 for a Group 4-pack. You can attend Zoo Lights without registering. However, if you register here with your name and email address, it will help the zoo anticipate how many people plan on attending.

The Striegel Light Show is open from 5-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 5-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The show is located at 3767 Stone Ridge Drive in Janesville.

The show will run until January 2 and they are taking donations for the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin. There is a donation box located under a street light ona big present box. Donations are not required, but are encouraged.

The City of Sun Prairie and Sun Prairie Business Improvement District will host the Holiday Fire Truck Drive Thru Parade and Virtual Tree Lighting event from 5-7 p.m. on Dec. 5 in downtown Sun Prairie. Prospective viewers can tune in to the Sun Prairie Media Center’s Facebook page from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. to view the special holiday program featuring Mayor Paul Esser.

Free and open to the public, the Holiday Tree Show will feature more than 100 trees, attracting visitors of all ages from Rock County and beyond. It’s a safe way to celebrate the season!

Prairie Lakes is hosting a holiday light show December. 5-9 pm, 12/1-31, 2824 Prairie Lakes Drive, Sun Prairie.

THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Journey to the North Pole is a new adventure ride at Take Flight at the Wilderness this holiday season from Nov. 13 – Jan. 18, 2021. Guests will be able to experience this magical journey based on the movie starring Tom Hanks.

NBC15 will update this list with more holiday light shows and the like as we find more!

