Milwaukee Bucks to play first preseason match on Dec. 12

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Bucks released their preseason schedule Friday afternoon, noting they will play three games.

The first game is set for 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12 at Fiserv Forum and the Bucks will take on the Dallas Mavericks.

The Bucks will then face the Mavericks again in a back-to-back match at Fiserv Forum on Monday, Dec. 14.

The Bucks will finish out their preseason schedule when they play the New Orleans Pelicans at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 18 at Smoothie King Center.

Games held at Fiserv Forum will not host any fans until further notice due to COVID-19 in order to follow state and local health guidelines.

