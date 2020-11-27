Advertisement

House fire in Blue Mounds leaves behind $200K in damage

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 9:56 PM CST
BLUE MOUNDS, Wis. (WMTV) - Firefighters estimate a fire caused $200,000 in damage to a home in Blue Mounds Thursday night.

According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, crews were called to the house on Mounds View Road just after 8:30 p.m. Dane County Sheriff’s deputies and fire departments from Mount Horeb, Barneveld, Black Earth, Mazomanie and Verona worked to put the flames out.

The people living in the home along with their dogs got out safely.

Initial investigations show the fire does not appear to be suspicious, and appears to have been started by a lit candle.

The total damage to the house is estimated to be approximately $200,000.

