Perfect weekend to hang up lights or pick the tree

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A cold front moved across the Badger state early Friday. Although a bit cooler than yesterday, the pleasant conditions remain through the weekend as high pressure takes over.

Temperatures are a touch cooler compared to Thanksgiving afternoon. NW winds have remained light, but have brought in cooler air. Temperatures will fall into the 20′s overnight - before rebounding under a breezy SW wind tomorrow. Highs will climb into the upper 40′s across southern Wisconsin. Some places could reach 50°F.

Sunshine remains for the first half of Sunday before clouds roll in along with another weather system. A cold front will drop through Wisconsin late Sunday into Monday. Since there isn’t any moisture to work with, the front will come through dry. Clouds stick around through Monday - as do the cold temperatures. Highs next week will only reach into the 30′s. Monday afternoon temperatures will struggle to get above freezing.

A calm, yet cool pattern settles in for next week. No precipitation is expected through next Friday.

